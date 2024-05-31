Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.04 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 94.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.89.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

