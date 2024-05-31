Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.15 Million in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.1 %

PJUL opened at $38.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. The stock has a market cap of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

