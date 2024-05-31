Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.34 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,513 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Autodesk Stock Down 4.1 %

Autodesk stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Autodesk from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,616 shares of company stock worth $7,944,448 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.