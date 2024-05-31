Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.36 Million in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $99.73 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.