Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.43 Million in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 1.15% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $411,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 21,287 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 67,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 25,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,150,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,457,000.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.68. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

