Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.53 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $58.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
