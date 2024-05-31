Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.53 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $58.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.