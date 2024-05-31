Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $1.53 Million in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $88.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.13. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

