Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,315,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 445.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 814,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after acquiring an additional 664,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 469.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 709,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 584,497 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPG opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $28.52 and a 1 year high of $37.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.91.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

