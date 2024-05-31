Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 176,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after buying an additional 95,299 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $76.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.