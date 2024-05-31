Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.93% of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $14,656,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA FLLV opened at $52.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.30. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

