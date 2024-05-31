Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP opened at $430.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $295.65 and a 12-month high of $442.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $426.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.42.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,376 shares of company stock worth $1,476,274 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $450.88.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

