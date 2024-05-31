Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after purchasing an additional 875,473 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 80,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $1,395,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $422,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $220.68 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66. The stock has a market cap of $49.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

