Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 18,775 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMCG opened at $67.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.01 and a 12-month high of $70.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

