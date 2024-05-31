Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases Shares of 25,155 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGM. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 510.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $180,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $13,942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares in the company, valued at $261,637,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,688 shares of company stock valued at $14,300,967. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGM

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.