Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $1.10 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,145,000 after buying an additional 28,673 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,154,000 after acquiring an additional 141,104 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,181,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,245 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $159.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $164.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.72.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

