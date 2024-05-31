Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes $1.41 Million Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 376,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Booking by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,166,000 after acquiring an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 126,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,754.62 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,456.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3,918.00. The company has a market capitalization of $127.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,622.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,516.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,435.00 to $3,494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,876.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

