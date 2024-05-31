Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ITW opened at $237.85 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.21 and a 200-day moving average of $254.18. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.