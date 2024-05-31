Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned about 0.12% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Strategies Inc. now owns 35,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $72.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

