Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,254,000 after purchasing an additional 873,181 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Up 2.4 %

PYPL stock opened at $62.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

