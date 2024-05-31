Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Foot Locker updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.500-1.700 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL opened at $25.87 on Friday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FL. Barclays decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

