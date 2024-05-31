Fresenius Medical Care AG Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresenius Medical Care in a report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Fresenius Medical Care’s current full-year earnings is $1.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Fresenius Medical Care Trading Up 1.6 %

FMS opened at $21.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.14.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.44%.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 14,252.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 488,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 484,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 362.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 202,991 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,247,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

