Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glendon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 6.2% during the third quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 24,215,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,979,000 after buying an additional 1,417,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after buying an additional 118,939 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 14.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,814,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,603,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $129,569,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,415,278 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 242.91 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FYBR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

