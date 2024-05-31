Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Frontline stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.03. Frontline has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $29.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.
Several analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. StockNews.com lowered Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Frontline from $23.00 to $22.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.
Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.
