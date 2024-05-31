FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Issued By Zacks Research

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Celanese in a report released on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $11.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.02. The consensus estimate for Celanese’s current full-year earnings is $11.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.23 EPS.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Celanese from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.78.

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE:CE opened at $151.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 40,614 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter worth about $1,537,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Celanese by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 101,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 11,442 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 276,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.41%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

