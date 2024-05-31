FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Dyne Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.87). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.05) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.50) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

Dyne Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.27. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $35.98.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81).

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 9,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $234,873.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 554,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,330,852.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joshua T. Brumm sold 9,086 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $234,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 554,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,330,852.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 2,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $67,548.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,318. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,543,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,915,000 after buying an additional 2,663,910 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,590 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

