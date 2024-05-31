FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KLIC. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance
Shares of KLIC opened at $45.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $40.20 and a one year high of $60.20.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries
In other news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,340.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is -67.23%.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.
