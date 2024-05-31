FY2024 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.50) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($5.41). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $22.10 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after buying an additional 33,558 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,966,000 after buying an additional 1,463,820 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 267,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Basta sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $75,778.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,027.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

