FY2024 EPS Estimates for Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Decreased by Analyst

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report released on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.29. The consensus estimate for Riley Exploration Permian’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.26 EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Up 2.2 %

REPX stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $626.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.65 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 24.16%.

Riley Exploration Permian Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,521,767 shares in the company, valued at $115,395,493.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Ho Bluescape sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $17,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,521,767 shares in the company, valued at $115,395,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin bought 75,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,194,921 shares in the company, valued at $59,262,867. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 494.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 106.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth about $383,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 58.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

