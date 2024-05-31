GAP (NYSE:GPS) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Bank of America

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $15.50 to $18.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on GAP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GAP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.55.

GAP stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.07. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $767,115.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 27,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $767,115.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,897.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $1,022,106.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 266,723 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,765. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GAP by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 285,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 91,151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of GAP by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

