GAP (NYSE:GPS) Stock Price Up 2.6%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.04 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 1,060,414 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 7,254,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on GAP from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GAP from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GAP

GAP Stock Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.34.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 44.78%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at $31,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other GAP news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $556,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 45,266 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $1,022,106.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,057.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,723 shares of company stock worth $6,886,765. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of GAP by 6.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 368,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 22,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in GAP by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in GAP by 2.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in GAP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.