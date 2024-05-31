Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of down 2-3% yr/yr to ~$2.25-2.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion. Genesco also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.600-1.000 EPS.

Genesco Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GCO stock opened at $27.27 on Friday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.07). Genesco had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley restated a neutral rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GCO

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.