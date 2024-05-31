Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 6,462,689 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 32,442,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

DNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.90.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.22.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 363,975 shares of company stock worth $313,834. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 193,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

