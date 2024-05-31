Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,442 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $26,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GL. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Globe Life by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GL. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Globe Life stock opened at $82.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley bought 2,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 18,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,494.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $536,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.