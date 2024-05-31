GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,916,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 12,685,668 shares.The stock last traded at $58.67 and had previously closed at $61.43.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,753,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 519.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

