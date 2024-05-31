Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 49,668 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. were worth $27,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASR. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ASR opened at $335.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.54 and a 200-day moving average of $296.94. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $5.727 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.