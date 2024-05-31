Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%.

Guess? has raised its dividend payment by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Guess? has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Guess? to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.98. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Guess? ( NYSE:GES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Guess?

Guess? declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 1st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guess?

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $4,219,337.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.