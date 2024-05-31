GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.09

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.09 and last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 30747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

In other GXO Logistics news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $84,672,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 84.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 163,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 116,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

