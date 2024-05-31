Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.54% from the stock’s current price.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.10. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $354.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $59,306.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,058.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $39,516.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 13.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 16.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,064,000 after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,449,000 after buying an additional 14,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.