HC Wainwright Increases GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Price Target to $5.25

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 484.37% from the stock’s previous close.

GoldMining Stock Performance

Shares of GLDG stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85.

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoldMining

About GoldMining

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GoldMining stock. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoldMining Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG Free Report ) by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in GoldMining were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

