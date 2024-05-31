HC Wainwright Increases GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG) Price Target to $5.25

GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $5.25 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 484.37% from the stock’s previous close.
GoldMining Stock Performance
Shares of GLDG stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. GoldMining has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85.
GoldMining (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that GoldMining will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About GoldMining
GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.
