HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 193.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Monday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

XOMA stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. XOMA has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.77.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.15). XOMA had a negative net margin of 705.23% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. On average, analysts predict that XOMA will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 436,602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of XOMA by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

