HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $955.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HEICO Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HEI opened at $215.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.05 and a 200 day moving average of $189.10. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $225.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.17.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.18, for a total value of $4,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,862 shares in the company, valued at $29,953,559.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HEICO from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HEICO from $209.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.33.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

