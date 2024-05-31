Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $628,855,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,661,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,393,000 after buying an additional 135,048 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,448,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,931,000 after acquiring an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,721,000 after purchasing an additional 494,460 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Shares of OTIS opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.13. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

