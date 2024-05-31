Hilltop Holdings Inc. Sells 1,417 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,479,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,349,000 after buying an additional 325,747 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,621,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after acquiring an additional 594,034 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,391,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,777,000 after acquiring an additional 468,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,830,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,124,000 after purchasing an additional 748,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 14.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,715 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.51.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

