Hilltop Holdings Inc. Takes Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,265 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,359,518,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,563 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,084,000 after buying an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,430,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,625,000 after buying an additional 168,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,993,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $170,274,000 after acquiring an additional 924,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

BHP stock opened at $58.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.37. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

