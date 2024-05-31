Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,872 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 396.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

