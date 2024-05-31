HP (NYSE:HPQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 204.74%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

HP Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.54.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

