HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.42. HP also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.300-3.600 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.64.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 204.74%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other HP news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

