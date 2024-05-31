Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 39,479 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,479 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,388,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AXON opened at $281.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38 and a beta of 0.91. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.37 and a twelve month high of $329.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $304.00 and its 200 day moving average is $275.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total value of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,607 shares in the company, valued at $498,282.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total transaction of $13,638,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,454 shares of company stock valued at $27,404,929. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

