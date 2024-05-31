Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 37,538 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 884,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $28,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $30.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.