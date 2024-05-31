Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $29,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 102,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in UDR by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in UDR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Price Performance

UDR opened at $37.87 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.79.

UDR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. Barclays lowered UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UDR

Insider Activity at UDR

In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $171,765.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,964.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.